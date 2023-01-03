D.E. Shaw's biggest hedge fund up 24.7% in 2022

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - D.E. Shaw's largest hedge fund gained 24.7% last year after fees, outperforming average gains for the industry in a high-volatility environment, according to a source familiar with the matter.

D.E. Shaw, one of the industry's biggest managers, drove gains in its D.E. Shaw Composite Fund's gains with its systematic, discretionary and hybrid investment strategies, the source added. The multi-strategy fund's performance last year surpasses a 18.8% return the fund posted in 2021.

The firm's macro-oriented fund, the Oculus Fund, ended 2022 up 20%, also beating its own performance a year earlier.

Both D.E. Shaw's biggest funds are closed for new money. The New York-based hedge fund firm, which manages $60 billion in assets, did not comment on the matter.

Industry data compiled by HFR shows that on average hedge funds were down 4.1% last year through November, mainly due to poor performance of equities hedge funds. The benchmark S&P 500 ended 2022 with the biggest annual drop since 2008, down 19.4%.

Performance data for the hedge fund industry is likely to be published later this week.

Bloomberg reported earlier on D.E. Shaw biggest funds annual gains.

