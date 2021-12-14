US Markets

D.C. attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan 6 attack on Capitol

Andy Sullivan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday announced a civil lawsuit against extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Racine told reporters the defendants had caused physical and financial harm to Washington and its residents, adding the city will seek "severe" financial penalties against the defendants.

