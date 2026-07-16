D-Wave's System Sales Outlook Improves on Strong Customer Demand

D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or D-Wave, continues to see growing interest in its Advantage2 annealing quantum computer system. During the May 2026earnings call management raised its annual outlook for system sales, now expecting to close 2 or 3 system deals per year, with at least 2 system deliveries anticipated this year.

The stronger outlook comes on the back of record first-quarter bookings of $33.4 million, up 1,994% from the year-ago quarter and 149% from the fourth quarter of 2025. More than two dozen commercial customers accounted for more than 31% of quarterly bookings, while educational and research organizations made up the rest.

The largest transaction was the $20 million annealing quantum computer system sale to Florida Atlantic University in January, which D-Wave views as an important collaboration to further quantum computing experimentation and innovation. During the first quarter of 2026, the dollar value of the company’s sales opportunity pipeline more than doubled from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, while the average potential deal size also more than doubled over the same period.

Management noted that system sales typically involve multiple stages, such as site preparation, delivery, installation and calibration, before customers begin using the systems. While a significant portion of revenues is recognized when a system is delivered, additional revenues are recognized over time as installation and calibration activities progress.

D-Wave also expects most system transactions to include multiyear revenue components, such as service and maintenance contracts, as well as access to its cloud service. These recurring streams expected to complement revenue generated from the initial system sales.

QBTS’ Peer Updates

Astera Labs ALAB has announced a significant expansion of its Taiwan operations and Cloud-Scale Interop Lab. This deepens ALAB’s engineering and operational footprint, and strategic coordination with customers and ecosystem partners in one of the world’s most important semiconductor ecosystems. In collaboration with several AI platform providers, Astera Labs will strengthen the validation and system integration work required to bring purpose-built AI infrastructure to market faster.

Arista Networks ANET has announced a new portfolio of 1.6T networking platforms designed specifically as the foundation for rack-scale AI infrastructure. The 7060XE7 Series represents Arista’s transition from providing high-performance switches to delivering comprehensive rack-scale systems. By addressing the extreme density, power and thermal efficiency requirements of the AI era, these platforms of ANET enable customers to build scale-up and scale-out AI fabrics optimized for air, liquid and hybrid-cooled environments, maximizing compute density per kilowatt of power.

QBTS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings

Year to date, QBTS shares have declined 30.1% compared with the industry’s 4.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave is trading at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 103.29X, significantly higher than its 16.25X median and the industry average of 4.06X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D-Wave’s 2026 and 2027 loss per share has remained constant in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.