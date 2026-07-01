D-Wave Secures NSF Grant for Yale University-Led ERASE Initiative

D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or D-Wave, has secured a $1.5 million grant under the U.S. National Science Foundation’s National Quantum Virtual Laboratory (“NQVL”) program. The funding will support the company’s participation in ERASE (Erasure Qubits and Dynamic Circuits for Quantum Advantage), a Yale University-led initiative focused on developing the technologies needed for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing. The project brings together researchers from leading academic institutions and industry organizations to advance dual-rail gate-model quantum computing hardware, software, error correction and applications.

The University pioneered the dual-rail technology behind D-Wave’s gate-model program and later became part of the company through its January 2026 acquisition of Quantum Circuits, Inc., a Yale startup. As part of the collaboration, D-Wave will provide researchers with access to its superconducting dual-rail gate-model quantum computing resources through the subsidiary. The award also moves ERASE into the second phase of the NQVL program.

Researchers participating in ERASE will be able to explore new software, compilers and error-correction approaches on D-Wave's platform via selected development interfaces and APIs. At the same time, the project will also broaden workforce development efforts with academic and industry partners, helping expand the talent pipeline for quantum technologies.

The latest NSF-funded project builds on growing U.S. government support for D-Wave's quantum computing technologies. In May, the company announced it had signed a Letter of Intent for $100 million of proposed funding under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to accelerate the development and scaling of its annealing and gate-model quantum computing systems.

Recent Developments Among QBTS Peers

IBM IBM introduced the world’s first sub-1 nanometer (nm) chip technology, featuring a breakthrough transistor architecture at the 0.7 nm, or 7 angstrom node. The development marks a major milestone for an industry facing the physical limits of traditional chip scaling. IBM’s new sub-1 nm chip packs nearly 100 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail, nearly twice the density of IBM’s 2 nm chip, unveiled in 2021.

IonQ IONQ recently unveiled Clavis XG Multiplex, a new addition to its Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution portfolio, designed to make quantum security even more practical and deployable across metropolitan fiber networks. The Clavis XG product line stands out for its enterprise???grade network integration, offering benefits in form factor and maintenance to configuration and management. IonQ also recently opened a new laboratory suite in Boulder, CO, to support quantum computing R&D and semiconductor chip testing facilities.

The Zacks Rundown for QBTS Stock

Year to date, QBTS shares have dropped 8.3% compared with the industry’s 14.3% decline.



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D-Wave is trading at a forward, three-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 134.69X, significantly higher than its 75.49X median and the industry average of 3.62X.



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Take a look at how estimates for D-Wave’s 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



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D-Wave currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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