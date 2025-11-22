D-Wave Quantum's CFO Sold Nearly $5 Million in Company Stock. Is This a Warning Sign for Shareholders?

Key Points

John M. Markovich, Chief Financial Officer of D-Wave Quantum, sold 200,000 shares on Nov. 20, 2025.

Mr. Markovich's sale had an estimated value of $4.6 million.

John M. Markovich, Chief Financial Officer of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), exercised 200,000 options and immediately sold the resulting shares for a transaction valued at approximately $4.6 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 200,000 Transaction value $4.6 million Post-transaction shares 1,482,874 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $30.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($22.94); post-transaction value based on November 20, 2025 market close ($20.41).

Key questions

What was the structure and intent of this transaction?

This transaction involved the exercise of 200,000 options for common stock followed by an immediate open-market sale of the same number of shares. This structure indicates a liquidity event rather than a discretionary sale of previously held shares.

This transaction involved the exercise of 200,000 options for common stock followed by an immediate open-market sale of the same number of shares. This structure indicates a liquidity event rather than a discretionary sale of previously held shares. How significant is this transaction relative to recent insider activity?

Since April 2025, Mr. Markovich made six sales, with a median sale size of 125,000 shares. The current transaction, at 200,000 shares, is larger than the recent median and represents approximately 11.9% of his direct holdings at the time of sale.

Since April 2025, Mr. Markovich made six sales, with a median sale size of 125,000 shares. The current transaction, at 200,000 shares, is larger than the recent median and represents approximately 11.9% of his direct holdings at the time of sale. What is the current value and composition of the insider's direct holdings?

After this transaction, Mr. Markovich holds 1,482,874 shares directly, with a market value of approximately $30.4 million as of the November 20, 2025 close.

After this transaction, Mr. Markovich holds 1,482,874 shares directly, with a market value of approximately $30.4 million as of the November 20, 2025 close. How does the executed price compare to recent market levels and stock performance?

The weighted average sale price was $22.94 per share, which was above the closing price of $20.41 on November 22, 2025. Over the prior 12 months, D-Wave Quantum shares generated a total return of 597% as of the transaction date, indicating substantial share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close November 20, 2025) $22.94 Market capitalization $7.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $24.1 million Net income (TTM) ($398.8 million)

* 1-year performance is calculated using November 20, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

D-Wave Quantum offers quantum computing systems, cloud-based quantum access, open-source programming tools, and professional quantum onboarding services. Its main revenue sources include system sales, cloud subscriptions, and enterprise services.

The company's business model is based on a combination of hardware sales, recurring cloud service fees, and professional services for quantum application development and deployment.

D-Wave's primary customers span manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and life sciences sectors seeking advanced computational solutions for optimization, AI, and modeling challenges.

D-Wave Quantum is a technology company specializing in quantum computing hardware, cloud-based quantum access, and supporting software solutions. The company leverages a hybrid revenue model combining hardware, subscription-based cloud services, and professional consulting to accelerate enterprise adoption of quantum computing. With a focus on real-world applications across industries, D-Wave aims to provide a competitive edge through scalable quantum solutions and a robust developer ecosystem.

Foolish take

D-Wave Quantum CFO John Markovich's sale of company stock is not a red flag. He maintained nearly 1.5 million shares after the sale, suggesting he believes the stock is worth holding on to.

D-Wave is far above its 52-week low of $1.97 reached last November, so it seems Mr. Markovich was taking advantage of the share price gain to sell some of his holdings. The company's shares have soared in 2025 as the popularity of quantum computing stocks in general took off.

News reports in October even suggested the Trump administration was interested in obtaining equity stakes in D-Wave and other quantum companies, but the Commerce Department debunked those rumors. Still, D-Wave remains an expensive stock.

This can be seen in its forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of about 281. The P/S multiple measures how much investors are prepared to pay for every dollar of projected revenue over the next 12 months.

Fellow pure-play quantum computer company IonQ has a forward P/S ratio of 136, about half of D-Wave's. The elevated valuation suggests now is not the time to buy D-Wave stock, but it's a good time to sell, which explains Mr. Markovich's action.

Glossary

Options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific timeframe.

Exercise (of options): The act of using options to purchase company shares at the predetermined price.

Open-market sale: Selling shares directly on a public stock exchange, available to all investors.

Liquidity event: A transaction that converts assets, like stock options, into cash.

Insider activity: Buying or selling of a company’s stock by its executives, directors, or major shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned outright by an individual, not through intermediaries or funds.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Quantum computing: Advanced computing using quantum mechanics, enabling certain calculations much faster than traditional computers.

Cloud-based quantum access: Using the internet to access quantum computing resources remotely, rather than owning physical hardware.

Developer ecosystem: The community and resources supporting programmers who build applications for a specific technology platform.



Robert Izquierdo has positions in IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.