D-Wave Quantum's CEO Sold Over 50,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

CEO Alan Baratz disposed of 52,320 shares valued at ~$976k based on the July 14, 2026 transaction price.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity position by 2%.

Baratz maintains a direct position of ~3.2 million shares post-transaction.

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Alan E. Baratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS), reported a sale of 52,320 shares on July 14, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $976,291 Shares sold 52,320 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 3,247,451 Post-transaction value $61.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($18.66); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026 market close ($18.95).

Key questions

What prompted this disposition of shares?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale-to-cover, executed by the company to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). It does not represent a discretionary market trade or a change in the insider's investment thesis.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale-to-cover, executed by the company to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). It does not represent a discretionary market trade or a change in the insider's investment thesis. What is the status of the CEO's remaining equity incentives?

Following this filing, Alan Baratz holds ~3.2 million shares directly. This ownership figure includes 1,137,257 unvested restricted stock units, ensuring continued long-term alignment with company performance.

Following this filing, Alan Baratz holds ~3.2 million shares directly. This ownership figure includes 1,137,257 unvested restricted stock units, ensuring continued long-term alignment with company performance. What is the company's current financial profile?

D-Wave Quantum reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $12.4 million and a net loss of $368.0 million as of the July 14, 2026 transaction date. The company maintains a market capitalization of $7 billion and a 20% one-year total return as of the same close.

D-Wave Quantum reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $12.4 million and a net loss of $368.0 million as of the July 14, 2026 transaction date. The company maintains a market capitalization of $7 billion and a 20% one-year total return as of the same close. How significant is total insider ownership?

Across all reported insiders, the total ownership percentage for the company stands at 0.88%. The CEO's individual holdings remain a primary component of this total, with a post-transaction market value of $61.54 million as of the July 14, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $18.95 Market Capitalization $7.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.4 million Net Income (TTM) -$368.0 million

Company Snapshot

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and commercializes quantum computing systems, including its flagship Advantage quantum computer platform, alongside complementary software solutions and cloud-based services such as Leap and Ocean programming tools.

The company generates revenue through quantum computing hardware sales, software licensing, cloud service subscriptions, and professional services including its Launch onboarding program designed to facilitate customer adoption of quantum computing technology.

D-Wave serves enterprise customers, research institutions, and technology partners across industries seeking to leverage quantum computing capabilities for optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is a pioneer in the quantum computing hardware sector with a market capitalization of $7.0 billion and a global workforce of 382 employees. The company maintains a differentiated position through its proprietary quantum annealing technology, a gate-based approach, and integrated software ecosystem, enabling customers to access quantum computing resources through both on-premise systems and cloud-based platforms.

Despite early-stage revenue generation of $12.4 million TTM, D-Wave has demonstrated significant market validation and investor confidence, reflected in its 19.71% one-year share price appreciation.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 14 sale of D-Wave Quantum stock by CEO Alan Baratz is not a cause for investor concern, since it was executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations from the vesting of RSUs. In addition, he possessed over three million directly-held shares post-transaction, some of which are RSUs that have yet to vest, indicating he maintains a sizable equity stake in the company.

D-Wave shares rose over the past year thanks to several factors. The company was granted $100 million in funding by the federal government to advance quantum computing research, a testament to its promising technology.

It acquired Quantum Circuits in January, which focuses on a gate-model quantum platform, expanding D-Wave’s capabilities beyond quantum annealing and opening up larger market opportunities. The company also posted record quarterly bookings of $33.4 million, up nearly 2,000% year over year, in the first quarter.

While D-Wave’s technology holds the promise of delivering unprecedented computational capabilities to the computing industry, its business remains deeply unprofitable. In Q1, the company’s operational loss totaled $54.7 million, up substantially from $11.3 million in the prior year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.