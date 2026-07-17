D-Wave Quantum Stock Slides 29% in July: Should You Buy the Dip?

The sharp pullback in D-Wave Quantum QBTS this month has shifted investor attention from the quantum computing sector's long-term promise to its near-term execution risks. After delivering substantial gains earlier this year, the stock has fallen 29.4% month to date, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's 1.4% decline and the S&P 500's 1.2% gain.

The weakness reflects a combination of profit-taking after the stock's outsized gains earlier this year, valuation concerns across high-growth quantum names and a macroeconomic backdrop marked by elevated U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. These conditions have weighed disproportionately on speculative technology stocks despite continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

During the same period, QBTS' pure-play quantum computing peers, IonQ IONQ and Rigetti Computing RGTI, also witnessed sharp share price declines of 34.1% and 27%, respectively.

Month-to-Date Share Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Will July Catalysts Change QBTS' Trajectory?

D-Wave Quantum will report its second-quarter earnings in early August. While the stock has remained under pressure amid a broader selloff of speculative growth companies, the company's strategic execution continues to advance. Most notably, D-Wave announced plans to transfer its listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq later this month, a move expected to enhance its visibility among technology-focused investors and potentially broaden its shareholder base. The company also disclosed that its Quantum Circuits subsidiary received a U.S. National Science Foundation grant to support research in fault-tolerant quantum computing, further strengthening D-Wave's expansion beyond quantum annealing into gate-model quantum systems.

The broader industry backdrop also remains constructive. NVIDIA NVDA recently introduced an open-source AI decoder that significantly improves quantum error-correction performance, while IBM reaffirmed plans to invest more than $10 billion in quantum technologies over the coming years. Meanwhile, governments across the United States and Europe continue to expand funding for quantum research and commercialization. These developments strengthen the long-term growth opportunity for the sector, although they are yet to offset near-term concerns surrounding elevated valuations, higher Treasury yields and a "higher-for-longer" interest-rate environment that continues to put pressure on pre-profit technology companies.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The earnings estimate chart indicates that D-Wave is expected to report a second-quarter loss of 8 cents per share, representing an 85.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2026, the consensus estimate calls for a loss of 25 cents per share, reflecting a 77.5% improvement from 2025. Despite the broader market selloff, the absence of estimate revisions suggests that analysts have adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings release.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical Pressure Remains

The technical picture remains weak. As the chart shows, QBTS is trading well below both its 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA, indicating sustained bearish momentum. While the sharp correction reflects deteriorating near-term sentiment, upcoming catalysts, including the Nasdaq listing transition and second-quarter earnings, could determine whether the stock stabilizes or extends its decline.

QBTS 50-&-200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take

Despite near-term macro headwinds and a weak technical setup, D-Wave's strengthening fundamentals and strategic execution support a constructive long-term outlook. The planned Nasdaq listing, continued expansion into gate-model quantum computing and strong earnings expectations position the company favorably ahead of its second-quarter results. Consistent with its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), we believe the recent pullback offers a buying opportunity for investors willing to look beyond near-term volatility, while recognizing that technical weakness may persist until fresh business catalysts emerge. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.