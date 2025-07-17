D-Wave Quantum Skyrocketed Today. Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points D-Wave Quantum and other quantum-computing stocks saw big gains Thursday even though there wasn't much business-specific news.

Bullish momentum for the broader market helped push the stock higher, and news that Denmark wants to host the world's most powerful quantum computer boosted valuations in the category.

D-Wave Quantum is a risky, highly speculative stock, but it could have a space in the portfolios of growth-focused investors.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock recorded another day of explosive gains in Thursday's trading. The quantum-computing company's share price climbed 13.7% in the daily session amid the backdrop of a 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the Nasdaq Composite. The stock had been up as much as 15.5% earlier in trading.

D-Wave Quantum stock continued to surge higher despite little in the way of business-specific news for the company. News that Denmark has aspirations to host the world's most powerful quantum computer pointed to the potential for a big increase in state-level support for the industry, but it was otherwise a relatively slow news day for quantum stocks. That didn't stop companies in the space from seeing big valuation gains, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will issue multiple interest rate cuts helped support share price expansions.

Is D-Wave Quantum stock a buy right now?

Charting the progression of the quantum computing space involves an incredibly high degree of guesswork. Even if it's taken as a baseline assumption that the tech category will continue to see major breakthroughs that pave the way for much wider commercial adoption, determining which companies in the space will wind up being winners involves a huge amount of speculation.

D-Wave is staking a specialized, forefront position in the category and could go on to see massive valuation gains if its quantum-computing machines deliver on their promise and prove to have substantial real-world applications. The company launched its Advantage2 system in May, and its next quarterly report should provide some insight into what demand looks like for the machines. While D-Wave stock looks risky on the heels of its recent valuation run up, it could be a worthwhile portfolio addition for investors who are making exposure to the quantum computing space a key strategic priority.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.