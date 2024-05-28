News & Insights

D-Wave Quantum Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

May 28, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is poised to enter the Russell 3000® Index, marking a significant milestone for the company’s visibility in the stock market. This inclusion, taking effect at the start of trading on July 1st, 2024, reflects the company’s growth and the potential for increased investor interest. The announcement, released on May 28, 2024, underscores D-Wave’s evolving status within the broad-market index.

