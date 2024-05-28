D-Wave Quantum Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

The latest update is out from D-Wave Quantum (QBTS).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is poised to enter the Russell 3000® Index, marking a significant milestone for the company’s visibility in the stock market. This inclusion, taking effect at the start of trading on July 1st, 2024, reflects the company’s growth and the potential for increased investor interest. The announcement, released on May 28, 2024, underscores D-Wave’s evolving status within the broad-market index.

For detailed information about QBTS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.