D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 3.23

The average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) has been revised to 3.23 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 3.01 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.71% from the latest reported closing price of 1.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.14%, an increase of 42.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 76,104K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 36.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 18.52% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,350K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 892K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

