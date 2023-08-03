D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Price Target Decreased by 25.40% to 4.79

The average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) has been revised to 4.79 / share. This is an decrease of 25.40% from the prior estimate of 6.43 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.08%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 72,126K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 46.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 56.02% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 912K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.