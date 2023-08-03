D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Price Target Decreased by 25.40% to 4.79

The average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) has been revised to 4.79 / share. This is an decrease of 25.40% from the prior estimate of 6.43 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.29% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.08%, an increase of 11.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 72,126K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 46.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 56.02% over the last quarter.
Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
180 Degree Capital holds 912K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- D-Wave Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Revenue and Bookings
- THIRD AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT
- LIMITED WAIVER AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT
- D-Wave Regains Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule
- June 13, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.