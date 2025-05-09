D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) and Rigetti (RGTI) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is looking at two stocks that are in the quantum computing space.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a D for Growth and a F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. This company just reported $15M in revenue when the consensus was calling for approximately $10M and that beat is getting the stock a lot of attention. Midday, the stock is up more than 35% as investors are believing that quantum computing is no longer just a science fiction story. This stock is now on Brian’s radar and could be added to either of the two portfolio’s that he manages.

Rigetti RGTI is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and it has a D for Growth and an F for Value. RGTI is already in the Home Run Investor portfolio and Brian believes that we could see a big guide higher for the next quarter. The stock is up around 10% off the heels of the QBTS earnings report so it stands to reason if they post an equally as impressive quarter, this stock could move a lot higher. Recall that this stock tested the $20 level when the quantum stocks took off at the start of the year and now that earnings are rolling in from these stocks it's time to think about adding this stock to your portfolio.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.