D-Wave Quantum price target raised to $4.50 from $3.75 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis raised the firm’s price target on D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) to $4.50 from $3.75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm sees numerous positive higher-level intermediate to long-term sector thesis takeaways in support of quantum computing companies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. B. Riley sees further evidence of frontier technology investor investment interest in search of “what’s next” potential beyond in-progress AI enthusiasm may be forming to potentially further benefit D-Wave Quantum’s end demand, financials, and its stock sentiment in quarters and years ahead.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on QBTS:
- D-Wave Quantum up 14% premarket after AWS announces Quantum Embark program
- D-Wave Quantum price target raised to $3 from $2 at Roth MKM
- D-Wave Quantum Growth Amidst Revenue Challenges
- D-Wave Quantum sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA loss less than last year’s $54.3M
- D-Wave Quantum reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (8c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.