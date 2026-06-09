D-Wave Quantum Plummeted Today -- Is the Stock a Buy Right Now?

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum stock moved lower today in conjunction with bearish pressures impacting the broader market.

D-Wave remains a very risky investment, but it's possible patient investors could score huge returns.

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock got hit with a substantial valuation contraction on Tuesday amid bearish momentum for the broader market. The company's share price ended the day down 8.9% in a session that saw the S&P 500's level decline by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's level fall by 1%. Selling pressures had actually been far stronger earlier in the session, and D-Wave had been down as much as 13.5% at one point in the day.

The broader market fell in response to multiple catalysts today. For starters, investor confidence in the artificial intelligence trade is showing some signs of softening after what has otherwise been a strong bullish backdrop in 2026. Investors are also feeling jittery ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics that could play a big role in determining the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates. Anxieties surrounding the potential market-moving impact of SpaceX's initial public offering this coming Friday also pushed stocks lower.

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Is D-Wave stock a buy on today's pullback?

Following today's pullback, D-Wave now has a market capitalization of $8.8 billion. Meanwhile, the company is valued at approximately 207 times this year's expected sales. Given the potentially revolutionary implications of D-Wave's quantum computing technologies, the stock is a difficult one to value -- but its high price-to-sales ratio shows that some very strong growth is already being priced into the company's valuation.

Today's pullback hasn't done much to alter the fundamental outlook for D-Wave. While the stock looks meaningfully cheaper following the sell-off, investors are still probably looking at a binary outcome when it comes to whether a long-term investment would be explosively successful or result in the lost of most or all of your principal investment. I wouldn't try to aggressively dissuade anyone from investing in the potentially explosive stock, but I think even strong quantum bulls may be able to wait for a bigger pullback.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.