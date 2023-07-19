D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) closed at $2.91, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 55.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from D-Wave Quantum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.29 million, up 66.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and revenue of $12.21 million, which would represent changes of -25.58% and +70.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. D-Wave Quantum Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.