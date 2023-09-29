D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) closed at $0.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D-Wave Quantum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.84 million, up 66.76% from the year-ago period.

QBTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $10.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.23% and +52.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

