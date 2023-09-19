D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 30.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D-Wave Quantum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, D-Wave Quantum Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 million, up 66.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $10.96 million, which would represent changes of -30.23% and +52.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D-Wave Quantum Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

