News & Insights

Stocks

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

September 19, 2023 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 30.18% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from D-Wave Quantum Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, D-Wave Quantum Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.84 million, up 66.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.56 per share and revenue of $10.96 million, which would represent changes of -30.23% and +52.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for D-Wave Quantum Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. D-Wave Quantum Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow QBTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QBTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.