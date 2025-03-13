D-WAVE QUANTUM Earnings Results: $QBTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

D-WAVE QUANTUM ($QBTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.37 per share, missing estimates of -$0.07 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $2,310,000, missing estimates of $2,407,200 by $-97,200.

D-WAVE QUANTUM Insider Trading Activity

D-WAVE QUANTUM insiders have traded $QBTS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $QBTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD PUBLIC has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 39,046,617 shares for an estimated $175,586,306 .

. ALAN E BARATZ (President & CEO) sold 8,372 shares for an estimated $44,120

JOHN M. MARKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,582 shares for an estimated $29,417

DIANE NGUYEN (General Counsel) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $12,558

D-WAVE QUANTUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of D-WAVE QUANTUM stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

