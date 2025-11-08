D-Wave Quantum (BIT:1QBTS) Price Target Decreased by 19.29% to 21.04

The average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum (BIT:1QBTS) has been revised to €21.04 / share. This is a decrease of 19.29% from the prior estimate of €26.07 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €15.84 to a high of €41.18 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.06% from the latest reported closing price of €23.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 156 owner(s) or 35.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1QBTS is 0.09%, an increase of 40.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.58% to 191,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 14,732K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,734K shares , representing an increase of 67.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QBTS by 442.96% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 12,701K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,712K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QBTS by 53.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,827K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,054K shares , representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QBTS by 150.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,144K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares , representing an increase of 32.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QBTS by 187.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,412K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,528K shares , representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1QBTS by 143.13% over the last quarter.

