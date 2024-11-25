D-Wave Quantum Appoints Sharon Holt to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

D-Wave Quantum ( (QBTS) ) has issued an announcement.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has appointed Sharon Holt as a Class I director to its Board of Directors, effective November 22, 2024. Holt, an experienced leader in the tech industry with a background in sales, licensing, and marketing, will also join the Board’s Audit Committee. Her extensive experience, including roles at Infinera and Immersion Corporation, positions her well to contribute to D-Wave Quantum’s strategic direction.

