D-Wave Quantum up 14% premarket after AWS announces Quantum Embark program

08:05 EST D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) up 14% premarket after AWS announces Quantum Embark program
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on QBTS:
- D-Wave Quantum price target raised to $3 from $2 at Roth MKM
- D-Wave Quantum Growth Amidst Revenue Challenges
- D-Wave Quantum sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA loss less than last year’s $54.3M
- D-Wave Quantum reports Q3 EPS (11c), consensus (8c)
- QBTS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.