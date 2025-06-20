D-Wave Expands Global Quantum Reach in 2025 Through Strategic Deals

As D-Wave Quantum QBTS advances its technology and commercial offerings, the company is also focused on expanding its global footprint through a series of strategic partnerships. These collaborations with universities, government agencies and commercial enterprises are helping D-Wave bring its quantum computing solutions into real-world use while building the infrastructure and support systems needed to scale adoption across key markets.

As a result of these initiatives, shares of D-Wave Quantum have soared 87.9% over the past three months, largely outperforming the broader industry, sector and the benchmark.

Three-Month Price Comparison OF QBTS



D-Wave’s Global Network of Partnerships

In South Korea, D-Wave Quantum recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yonsei University and the City of Incheon. This agreement opens the door for the sale of an Advantage2 system to Yonsei’s Quantum Convergence Research Center and sets the stage for creating a regional hub for quantum research and innovation in the APAC region.

In Germany, QBTS closed a major deal with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre, marking the company’s first commercial Advantage2 system sale. This system will be integrated into Germany’s exascale computing infrastructure to support advanced research, particularly in areas like optimization and artificial intelligence. In Japan, D-Wave continues to build on its relationship with NTT DOCOMO, which has moved from pilot testing into actual production use of D-Wave’s quantum systems.

In the United States, D-Wave Quantum has partnered with Carahsoft to streamline access to its quantum systems for federal, state, and local agencies. It also completed assembly of an Advantage2 system at Davidson Technologies in Alabama, which is now being prepared for national defense applications. On the cloud front, the Leap Quantum LaunchPad, offering a free three-month trial, has begun converting users to paying customers, expanding adoption.

How Are QBTS' Peers Holding Up?

IonQ IONQ is rapidly expanding its capabilities through high-impact acquisitions and partnerships aimed at scaling both its hardware and application reach. The company’s $1.075 billion acquisition of U.K.-based Oxford Ionics marks a major step toward developing fault-tolerant, large-scale trapped-ion quantum systems, targeting 2 million physical and 80,000 logical qubits by 2030. IonQ also made headlines with a protein folding breakthrough in collaboration with Kipu Quantum, solving the largest such problem on quantum hardware to date.

Rigetti Computing RGTI, on the other hand, is focused on strengthening its hardware capabilities. The company raised $350 million via an at-the-market stock offering, boosting its cash reserves to approximately $575 million and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. These funds are kept for scaling its superconducting quantum hardware, expanding in-house manufacturing, and exploring future mergers or partnerships. In February 2025, Rigetti partnered with Taiwan’s Quanta Computer in a $200 million joint effort to develop next-gen superconducting quantum technologies.

Estimates for D-Wave

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QBTS’ 2025 earnings implies a 72% improvement over 2024.



