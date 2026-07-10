D-Wave Earns IDC Recognition for Its Practical Quantum Computing Push

D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or D-Wave, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment. The evaluation assessed vendors based on both their existing capabilities and future strategies. According to the company, the recognition comes as organizations increasingly seek practical quantum solutions that can be integrated into existing enterprise and high-performance computing environments.

The report highlighted several of D-Wave’s strengths, such as its broad production deployment footprint, spanning operational manufacturing, telecommunications, retail, logistics, defense, and research computing workflows. D-Wave submitted more than 200 million problems to its systems. The usage of its Advantage2 system grew 314% year over year, while the Stride hybrid solver usage expanded 114% over the six months as of early 2026.

IDC also highlighted that the company’s enterprise accessibility and hybrid adoption framework, including the Leap cloud platform, Ocean SDK, the Stride hybrid solver and the Leap Quantum LaunchPad onboarding program. These tools help organizations to apply quantum-assisted optimization to problems involving up to 2 million variables without requiring dedicated quantum programming expertise. Beyond optimization, IDC recognized D-Wave’s active effort to extend quantum annealing into scientific computing domains relevant to materials science, electronics, medical imaging, and physical systems modeling.

Another highlight was D-Wave’s roadmap, which includes both continued scaling of quantum annealing systems and expansion into gate-model quantum computing. Key roadmap milestones for the gate-model program include the completion of a 10-logical-qubit system by 2030, which can support the first fault-tolerant algorithms, and completion of a 100-logical-qubit system by 2032, which can support initial quantum chemistry and quantum AI applications.

IDC noted that D-Wave’s dual-platform strategy broadens its long-term opportunity to address a wider range of enterprise workloads as the market evolves.

Key Developments Among QBTS Peers

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM recently announced a strategic multi-generation collaboration with Meta to be a supplier for data center CPUs for the latter. Qualcomm Technologies’ data center CPU, the Qualcomm DragonflyC1000, is planned to power Meta’s next-generation server fleet, highlighting the growing importance of high-performance, power-efficient compute in large-scale, scale-out environments. The company’s solutions will be in production starting in the second half of 2028 for future data center capacity expansions.

Intel INTC has unveiled innovations at Computex 2026 that address customers’ chip-to-systems-level AI needs with solutions tailored to address their specific industry challenges. The company announced rackscale AI infrastructure for customers interested in scaling their inference and agentic workloads based on Intel Xeon processors and SambaNova SN-50 Reconfigurable Dataflow Units. Intel also announced strategic collaborations with Foxconn, Siemens, Hitachi, Echo Neurotechnologies and Greenstone Biosciences to deliver integrated vertical customer solutions based on Intel processors and purpose-built silicon.

The Zacks Rundown for QBTS Stock

Over the past 12 months, QBTS shares have risen 32.1% against the industry’s 15.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave is trading at a forward, one-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 116.55X, lower than its 169.78X median but significantly above the industry average of 3.89X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Take a look at how estimates for D-Wave’s 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D-Wave currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.