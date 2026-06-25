D-Wave Advances Gate-Model Roadmap With First-of-its-Kind Stimulator

D-Wave Quantum QBTS, or D-Wave, recently announced its forthcoming gate-model quantum computing simulator, a move that expands its gate-model roadmap designed to accelerate the development of commercial, fault-tolerant quantum computing. Detailed at the inaugural Investor Day earlier this month, the roadmap targets 100 logical qubits capable of successfully performing over 1 million operations by 2032 through scalable superconducting dual-rail architecture and quantum error correction.

The stimulator is expected to be the first of its kind designed for error-aware programming, with access scheduled to begin in September 2026. Built around D-Wave’s dual-rail technology, it is designed to give developers greater visibility into errors, helping them design applications and workflows that respond to real processor behavior.

By combining error detection and real-time control, the simulator will give developers new tools and data to better understand quantum behavior, prototype quantum applications and error-correction routines and explore more advanced workflows.

Once available through D-Wave's Leap cloud platform, the simulator will offer a quantum programming toolkit with error-aware capabilities, including tools for modeling quantum processor behavior, error detection and real-time control. It will support up to 21 qubits, include ideal and hardware emulation modes, Monte Carlo simulation of real-time quantum system dynamics and integration with familiar development tools, including the company’s Ocean SDK.

D-Wave also plans to introduce quantum development bundles that will provide access to its forthcoming gate-model quantum simulator and systems. These will include Starter and Premium packages, with monthly access allocations and guidance from D-Wave’s expert team. The company says the bundles are designed to support a range of customer needs, from initial exploration to more advanced research and development.

Updates From QBTS Peers

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi announced the completion of acquiring NHanced Semiconductors, Inc. for a combination of cash and QCi stock valued at $73.1 million, subject to customary adjustments, and up to an additional $72.0 million if certain performance targets are achieved. The acquisition marks an important step in QCi’s transition from research-driven innovation and prototyping to scalable commercial production. By adding semiconductor and nanophotonics fabrication capabilities, advanced packaging expertise and specialized engineering talent, QCi is strengthening its operational capabilities and manufacturing readiness.

C3 AI AI announced that Shell Information Technology International B.V. is extending its long-standing collaboration with the company across its global operations. C3 AI has worked with Shell since 2018 to deploy and operate an enterprise-scale predictive maintenance program. Under a new multi-year agreement, Shell will extend its deployment of C3 AI Reliability to enhance its operations, extending predictive maintenance capabilities beyond equipment anomaly detection.

QBTS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings

In the past three months, QBTS shares have risen 58.6%, far above the industry’s 4.8% growth.



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D-Wave is trading at a forward, five-year Price/Sales (P/S) of 130.99X, significantly higher than its median and the industry average.



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Estimates for D-Wave’s 2026 and 2027 loss per share have steadily narrowed over the past 90 days.



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D-Wave currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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