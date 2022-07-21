Markets
DHI

D R Horton Slashes FY22 Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) slashed its revenue and homes closed guidance for the full-year 2022, based on its results for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, expected completion dates of homes under construction and current market conditions.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $33.8 billion to $34.6 billion on Homes closed between 83,000 homes and 85,000 homes.

Previously, the company expected consolidated revenues in a range of $35.3 billion to $36.1 billion on Homes closed between 88,000 homes and 90,000 homes.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $34.86 billion for the year.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share that is payable on August 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 4, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular