D R Horton Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) raised its fiscal 2021 outlook for revenue and homes closed.

For fiscal 2021, D R Horton now forecasts consolidated revenues of $25.2 billion to $25.8 billion, and homes closed between 80,000 homes and 82,000 homes.

Earlier, the company projected fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues in a range of $24.0 billion to $25.0 billion, on homes closed between 77,000 homes and 80,000 homes.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $25.07 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share that is payable on February 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2021.

