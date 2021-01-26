D R Horton Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $791.8 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $431.3 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.5% to $5.93 billion from $4.02 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $791.8 Mln. vs. $431.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.14 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $5.93 Bln vs. $4.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $25.2 - $25.8 Bln

