D R Horton Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $829.0 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $505.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $6.40 billion from $5.04 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $829.0 Mln. vs. $505.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q4): $6.40 Bln vs. $5.04 Bln last year.

