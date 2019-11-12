D R Horton Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $505.3 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $466.1 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $5.04 billion from $4.51 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $505.3 Mln. vs. $466.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $5.04 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.

