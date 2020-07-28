D R Horton Inc. Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $630.7 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $474.8 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $5.39 billion from $4.91 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $630.7 Mln. vs. $474.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.30 -Revenue (Q3): $5.39 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.

