D R Horton Inc. Q2 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $942.2 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $4.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $7.97 billion from $8.00 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $942.2 Mln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.73 vs. $4.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $7.97 Bln vs. $8.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $31.5 - $33.0 Bln

