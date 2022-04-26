D R Horton Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.44 billion, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $2.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.0% to $8.00 billion from $6.45 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.44 Bln. vs. $0.93 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.03 vs. $2.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.37 -Revenue (Q2): $8.00 Bln vs. $6.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $35.3 - $36.1 Bln

