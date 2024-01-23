D R Horton Inc. Q1 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $947.4 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $958.7 million, or $2.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $7.73 billion from $7.26 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $947.4 Mln. vs. $958.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.82 vs. $2.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.88 -Revenue (Q1): $7.73 Bln vs. $7.26 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $36.0 - $37.3 Bln

