D R Horton Inc. Profit Advances In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.17 billion, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $0.94 billion, or $2.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $9.11 billion from $7.97 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $36.7 - $37.7 Bln

