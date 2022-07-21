D R Horton Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.65 billion, or $4.67 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $3.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $8.79 billion from $7.28 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.65 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.67 vs. $3.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.49 -Revenue (Q3): $8.79 Bln vs. $7.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $33.8 - $34.6 Bln

