D R Horton Inc. Announces Gain In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $482.7 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $351.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.50 billion from $4.13 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $482.7 Mln. vs. $351.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $4.50 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.

