D R Horton Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.353 billion, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $1.335 billion, or $3.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $9.965 billion from $9.725 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $36.8 to $37.2 Bln

