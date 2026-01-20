Markets
DHI

D R Horton Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1, But Beats Estimates

January 20, 2026 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $594.8 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $844.9 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.5% to $6.886 billion from $7.613 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $594.8 Mln. vs. $844.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $6.886 Bln vs. $7.613 Bln last year.

D R Horton will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on February 12 to stockholders of record as of February 5.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $33.5 billion to $35 billion, in line with analysts’ forecast of $34.26 billion.

D R Horton still expects to repurchase around $2.5 billion of shares in fiscal 2026. The company continues to project to pay dividend payments of $500 million for the year.

DHI was up by 2.16% at $159.23 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.