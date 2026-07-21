D R Horton Inc. Announces Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $904.9 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $1.024 billion, or $3.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $9.227 billion from $9.225 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $904.9 Mln. vs. $1.024 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.20 vs. $3.36 last year. -Revenue: $9.227 Bln vs. $9.225 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 32.5 B To $ 33.0 B

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