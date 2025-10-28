D R Horton Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $905.3 million, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $1.283 billion, or $3.92 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $9.677 billion from $10.002 billion last year.

D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

