D R Horton Guides FY25 Revenues Below View As Q4 Results Miss Estimates; Boosts Dividend 33%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) initiated raised its revenue and homes closed guidance for the full-year 2025, based on current market conditions.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $36.0 billion to $37.5 billion on Homes closed between 90,000 homes and 92,000 homes.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $39.41 billion for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to D.R. Horton of $1.28 billion or $3.92 per share, down from $1.51 billion or $4.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter decreased 5 percent to $10.0 billion from $10.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $4.17 per share on revenues of $10.22 billion for the quarter.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a 33 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share that is November 19, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 12, 2024.

