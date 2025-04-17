D R HORTON Earnings Results: $DHI Reports Quarterly Earnings

D R HORTON ($DHI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.58 per share, missing estimates of $2.68 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $7,734,000,000, missing estimates of $8,117,747,568 by $-383,747,568.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DHI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
D R HORTON Insider Trading Activity
D R HORTON insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARBARA K ALLEN sold 5,650 shares for an estimated $921,515
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
D R HORTON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 457 institutional investors add shares of D R HORTON stock to their portfolio, and 629 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,663,184 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,351,106,386
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,172,743 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,002,892,926
- FMR LLC removed 2,193,290 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,665,807
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 1,513,734 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,650,287
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,490,648 shares (+71.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,422,403
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,409,138 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,025,675
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,343,087 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,790,424
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
D R HORTON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/01 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/13, 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
D R HORTON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/10/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for D R HORTON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DHI forecast page.
D R HORTON Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $185.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carl Reichardt from BTIG set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 01/10/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 10/30/2024
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $204.0 on 10/30/2024
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.