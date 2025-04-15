D R HORTON Earnings Preview: Recent $DHI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

D R HORTON ($DHI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,117,747,568 and earnings of $2.68 per share.

D R HORTON Insider Trading Activity

D R HORTON insiders have traded $DHI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARBARA K ALLEN sold 5,650 shares for an estimated $921,515

D R HORTON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of D R HORTON stock to their portfolio, and 627 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

D R HORTON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DHI stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DHI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/01 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/19, 02/13, 12/16.

on 01/16, 11/01 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/19, 02/13, 12/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

D R HORTON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DHI in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

D R HORTON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DHI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $187.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI set a target price of $204.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/30/2024

