D R Horton Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, home builder D R Horton Inc. (DHI) raised its revenue and homes closed guidance for the full-year 2024, based on current market conditions and the Company's results for the first half of the year.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects consolidated revenues in a range of $36.7 billion to $37.7 billion on Homes closed between 89,000 homes and 91,000 homes.

Previously, the company expected consolidated revenues in a range of $36.0 billion to $37.3 billion on Homes closed between 87,000 homes and 90,000 homes.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $36.32 billion for the year.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share that is payable on May 9, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2024.

