D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) insiders have significant skin in the game with 51% ownership

If you want to know who really controls D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret. NasdaqGS:HEPS Ownership Breakdown August 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:HEPS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret. The company's largest shareholder is Hanzade Vasfiye Boyner, with ownership of 51%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 2.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a US$160m stake in this US$316m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 22% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

