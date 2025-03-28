D Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.18, changing hands as high as $55.40 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $46.62 per share, with $61.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.20. The D DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.