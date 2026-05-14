D. Boral Capital Upgrades Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (CANF)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, D. Boral Capital upgraded their outlook for Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt (NYSEAM:CANF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.41% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt is $3.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.42 to a high of $3.56. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.41% from its latest reported closing price of $3.58 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt is 21MM, an increase of 5,184.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Can-Fite BioPharma - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,112,300.00% to 61K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 21K shares.

Hrt Financial holds 19K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Virtu Financial holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citigroup holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 168.18% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing a decrease of 873.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANF by 53.37% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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