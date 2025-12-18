D. Boral Capital Maintains VolitionRx (VNRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of VolitionRx (NYSEAM:VNRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 854.70% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for VolitionRx is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 854.70% from its latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VolitionRx is 150MM, an increase of 10,101.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in VolitionRx. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNRX is 0.13%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.92% to 26,126K shares. The put/call ratio of VNRX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lagoda Investment Management holds 12,487K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,705K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 9,380K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,493K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 15.19% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 57.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 181.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 878K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 50.42% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 399K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNRX by 14.08% over the last quarter.

