D. Boral Capital Maintains Tevogen Bio Holdings (TVGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, D. Boral Capital maintained coverage of Tevogen Bio Holdings (NasdaqGM:TVGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,359.02% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tevogen Bio Holdings is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2,359.02% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tevogen Bio Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVGN is 0.00%, an increase of 45.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.82% to 6,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 772K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 550K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 69.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 492K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 278K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares , representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 190K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVGN by 86.92% over the last quarter.

